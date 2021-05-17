Balkrishna Industries' strong Q4 results, FY22 guidance takes stock to new highs

Going ahead, the company believes strong demand trends are likely to continue in the financial year 2022 (FY22). Accordingly, it has given a sales volume guidance of 250,000-265,000 tonnes for FY22, which has fairly enthused analysts. “There may be covid-19 related softness in demand leading us to give a wider range for annual guidance," said the company’s management in its presentation. FY22 guidance represents around 10-17% y-o-y growth. Note that the company’s volumes in FY21 stood at 227,131 tonnes. Geographically, Europe accounted for 50% of the sales mix in FY21, followed by 23% in India, 15% in Americas and 13% in the rest of the world region.

