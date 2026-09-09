Bandhan Bank’s entry into credit cards has received a warm response from the Street. The stock is up about 4.5% in the past two trading sessions after the lender launched four Mastercard variants on Tuesday.
Bandhan Bank’s credit-card bet: timely move or risky detour?
SummaryBandhan Bank’s credit-card launch comes as retail lending and asset quality improve. But intense competition, acquisition costs and unsecured credit risk could test the bet.
Bandhan Bank’s entry into credit cards has received a warm response from the Street. The stock is up about 4.5% in the past two trading sessions after the lender launched four Mastercard variants on Tuesday.
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