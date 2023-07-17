Bandhan Bank Ltd disappointed investors with its muted June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings performance. A particular sore point being a sequential jump in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 6.8% in Q1FY24 from 4.9% in the previous quarter.

A spike in this metric was a fallout of two factors. A change in guidelines where stressed loans that were backed by emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) got classif-ied as non-performing assets from special mention account (SMA-2) earlier. So, impact on asset quality from this development could be one-quarter pain for the bank. Secondly, slippages were higher in Q1FY24 due to elevated stress largely in microfinance (MFI) business.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

The bank’s management expects recoveries to improve from Q2 onwards and that could aid its asset quality outlook. But a meaningful revival in recoveries may not happen in a hurry.

“The management had earlier guided for a reduction in overall stress pool (Q1FY24: ~12%; FY23: 9.6%); however, we opine recoveries by way of improved collections and repa-yments from government guarantees could take longer, reflecting in a moderate rise in cumulative credit costs," an HDFC Securities Ltd report said. What’s more, at a time when most large banks are reporting double-digit loan growth, Bandhan Bank’s loan growth came at 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹98,197 crore. On a sequential basis, loan growth declined by 6.3%. The relatively slower loan growth is mainly on account of seasonal dip, particularly in the MFI segment. Analysts expect the bank’s loan growth to pick-up in coming quarters with the upcoming festival season.

Meanwhile, reacting to Q1 results, Bandhan Bank stock fell 2.6% on Monday. Its performance has been dismal in recent past. In 2023 so far, the stock has declined by around 11%, underperforming Nifty Bank’s 5.7% returns. The lag in returns can be attributed to lingering concerns on sustainability of asset quality improvement.

To be sure, the bank had been building a strong liability franchise. Also, since MFI is seen as a relatively risky portfolio, the bank is div-ersifying into housing finance and retail loan segments. But these factors may not be enough to turnaround the stock’s perfo-rmance as operating efficiencies would take some quarters to playout. “The stock’s re-rating prospects depend on consistent improvement in asset quality metrics and loan growth which could lead to a sustainable return on asset of over 2.5% and return on equity of over 20% in FY24," Yuvraj Choudhary, analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, said.

