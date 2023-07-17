At Bandhan Bank, asset quality issues play spoilsport in Q1

To be sure, the bank had been building a strong liability franchise. Also, since MFI is seen as a relatively risky portfolio, the bank is div-ersifying into housing finance and retail loan segments. But these factors may not be enough to turnaround the stock’s perfo-rmance as operating efficiencies would take some quarters to playout. “The stock’s re-rating prospects depend on consistent improvement in asset quality metrics and loan growth which could lead to a sustainable return on asset of over 2.5% and return on equity of over 20% in FY24," Yuvraj Choudhary, analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}