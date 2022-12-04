Bandhan Bank is on the right track, but it’s a long road ahead

In the half year ending September (H1FY23), Bandhan had 52% geographical concentration in West Bengal & Assam for microfinance and small bushares of Bandhan Bank are down 5% in CY22 so far, at a time juicy net interest margins of many banks have fuelled a stellar 21.5% rally in the Nifty Bank index.siness and agri loans. The management expects to bring this down to 40% by FY25. Also, the share of microfinance loans is expected to drop from 40% in H1FY23 to 26% in FY25. It also expects to increase the share of the non-microfinance book, which includes commercial banking, housing and retail finance.“Bandhan seems to have read the writing on the wall and is trying to diversify from a sub-prime customer franchise towards the prime customer by expanding their product suite to include secured loans and commercial loans," said Krishnan A.S.V., senior vice president, institutional analyst, HDFC Securities Ltd.