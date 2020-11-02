Bandhan Bank on quick recovery path

The lender reported a 95% collection efficiency for the quarter for microfinance loans. Overall collection efficiency was 92% for the quarter. What’s more is that small business loans too showed a healthy trend of repayments. This augurs well for asset quality, as small businesses are the most vulnerable segment hit by the pandemic. In short, Bandhan Bank seems to be on track to reach pre-covid levels in terms of repayment track record. That said, the lender made additional provisions specifically towards covid-19 risks in the September quarter as well, taking the total amounts set aside to ₹2096 crore.