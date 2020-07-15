Bandhan Bank Q1 metrics give enough cheer but provisions show wariness

It also means that a large number of borrowers are not opting for moratorium. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank believes that by September collection efficiency would be back to levels seen before the pandemic. “Our collection efficiency has not been impacted more by lockdown but more by the natural disasters like floods in Assam and Bihar and Amphan in West Bengal," he told Mint in a telephonic interview. Ghosh believes that localised lockdowns are easier to handle than a nationwide restriction. “Localised lockdowns, we are able to navigate. The national lockdown was a very difficult period," he said.