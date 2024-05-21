Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Bandhan Bank’s asset-quality issues, high credit cost keep investors on edge

Bandhan Bank’s asset-quality issues, high credit cost keep investors on edge

Manish Joshi

  • The bank's valuation, at 1.4x of its adjusted book value for FY24, remains undemanding. But there are too many moving parts that need to be monitored.

Bandhan Bank's bottom-line profitability was diluted significantly by the high credit cost. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Private-sector lender Bandhan Bank Ltd ended FY24 on a sombre note. Its stock has lost almost a quarter of its value over the past year owing to its lacklustre financial performance.

Private-sector lender Bandhan Bank Ltd ended FY24 on a sombre note. Its stock has lost almost a quarter of its value over the past year owing to its lacklustre financial performance.

Profit after tax increased by a meagre 1.6% to 2,230 crore in FY24 and operating profit fell 6.3% to 6,640 crore. Even if the base year – FY23 – numbers are adjusted for the net gain of 430 crore from the portfolio sold to an asset reconstruction company, operating profit was flat.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Profit after tax increased by a meagre 1.6% to 2,230 crore in FY24 and operating profit fell 6.3% to 6,640 crore. Even if the base year – FY23 – numbers are adjusted for the net gain of 430 crore from the portfolio sold to an asset reconstruction company, operating profit was flat.

Though Q4FY24 results showed a sharp sequential improvement in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) from 7% to 3.8%, this was largely due to technical write-offs of 3,850 crore. If the reduction in GNPA had been achieved primarily through recoveries, it would have been a good sign. More importantly, it is better to curb slippages or accretion to GNPA as preventing the problem is better than curing it.

Also read: Banks had a blockbuster quarter. But don't let that fool you.

The emerging enterprise business (EEB) segment, which accounts for 3,210 crore of the total GNPA of 4,780 crore, showed signs of continued stress based on special mention accounts (SMA) data, albeit at a slightly slower pace.

SMA-2, which is the aggregate of borrowers with loans overdue by 60 to 90 days, remained high at 480 crore, even though it was down about 10% sequentially. Tracking SMA -2 is important as there is a higher probability of these loans becoming NPAs, which are defined as loans that have not been paid for more than 90 days.

Asset quality and credit cost

The bank does not face challenges to its growth even as it grapples with asset-quality issues from the high slippage rate. Bandhan Bank grew its balance sheet by 14% in FY24. Deposit and advance growth rates were also healthy at 25.1% and 15.6%, respectively. Its net interest margin (NIM) continued to be one of the highest in the sector at 7.3% in FY24.

Also read: At SBI, India's biggest bank, a new chairman to be anointed this week

However, bottom-line profitability was diluted significantly by the high credit cost. Other banks earn a lower NIM, but their credit costs are also much lower. For example, SBI and HDFC have a NIM of around 3.5%, but their credit costs are less than a 1% of loans, as against 1.9% for Bandhan Bank, even if entire technical write off is excluded from Q4FY24.

The bank' valuation, at 1.4x of its adjusted book value for FY24, remains undemanding. But there are too many moving parts that need to be monitored amid volatile financial performance. For example, founder and current CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh will retire in July and it remains to be seen if the next CEO changes strategy to reduce the accretion of gross NPAs. This is likely to keep investors edgy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.