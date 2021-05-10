That is not the worst part of the quarterly earnings. What went behind this profit miss are a huge chunk of interest reversal due to bad loans and the incremental need of setting aside large provisions. Bandhan Bank carved Rs1,594 crore out of its earnings to set aside as provisions for the quarter, 49% higher sequentially. The lender’s core income grew by a mere 4.6% and much of the support to profits came from other income. Needless to say, most brokerages have downgraded the company. “Our detailed analysis of its loan-book shows that over the next 4-6 qtrs, it will need to provide Rs3,000 crore-Rs3,500 crore (3.5-4% of loans) towards credit risks/ provision lift-up," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a note.

In essence, all trouble for the lender emerged from asset quality. As such, gross bad loans remain elevated, at 6.8% of total loan book, and the outlook, too, is far from sanguine. What surprised investors is the Rs1,930 crore worth of loans written off during the quarter. The lender said that this is towards strengthening the balance sheet and these write-offs are technical. Even so, written off accounts are typically the weakest of the stressed lot and recoveries from such accounts is minimal. Overall stress increased sharply. Bandhan Bank’s troubles are centred on two states that form a large part of its business, West Bengal and Assam. Analysts had anticipated weakness from Assam given a new law that caps the amount of loan an individual can borrow. However, most were expecting Bandhan Bank to come out largely unscathed from the political uncertainty due to elections. The argument has been that the lender has weathered many elections in the past.

But elections didn’t come alone, they came with a pandemic. Ergo, along with the general reluctance to honour repayments during an election, the economic impact of the second wave, too, began to manifest. Collection efficiency dropped to 83% in the March quarter from 88% the previous quarter for Assam. “With loan portfolio in key states such as West Bengal and Assam facing challenges due to multiple reasons and clarity on law change awaited, near-term outlook on overall asset quality is uncertain," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note.

Shares of the bank have underperformed the sector index since April, a reflection of the concerns over asset quality in the wake of elections and the second wave. However, with fourth quarter metrics disappointing and outlook rather weak, Bandhan Bank’s stock may continue to be under pressure beyond today’s 10% drop in early trade.

