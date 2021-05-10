Bandhan Bank’s fortunes take an ugly turn with weak Q4, second wave

In essence, all trouble for the lender emerged from asset quality. As such, gross bad loans remain elevated, at 6.8% of total loan book, and the outlook, too, is far from sanguine. What surprised investors is the Rs1,930 crore worth of loans written off during the quarter. The lender said that this is towards strengthening the balance sheet and these write-offs are technical. Even so, written off accounts are typically the weakest of the stressed lot and recoveries from such accounts is minimal. Overall stress increased sharply. Bandhan Bank’s troubles are centred on two states that form a large part of its business, West Bengal and Assam. Analysts had anticipated weakness from Assam given a new law that caps the amount of loan an individual can borrow. However, most were expecting Bandhan Bank to come out largely unscathed from the political uncertainty due to elections. The argument has been that the lender has weathered many elections in the past.