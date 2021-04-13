Bandhan Bank ’s March quarter update has perhaps left its investors feeling vindicated for their bet on the lender during tough times. Not only was the lender able to keep up its business growth but also manage to collect repayments from 96% of its customers.

The bank reported a 21% year-on-year growth in its loan book for the March quarter and a sequential growth of 8.5%. The micro finance lender was able to do all this despite the emerging second wave of the pandemic and state elections. Analysts point out that this shows the resilience of the lender in challenging times. State assembly elections tend to disrupt repayments and even loan offtake as borrowers get wary on change in rules and even expect waivers. Elections are underway in West Bengal and Assam, which together contribute nearly 60% of Bandhan Bank’s micro loans.

What’s more is that improvement in collections has kept up with the management’s guidance. Collection efficiency for micro finance loans was 95% while that of the non-micro loan book was higher at 98%. This should add to investor confidence. Higher collection efficiency also augurs well for asset quality. Even as the second wave of the pandemic has triggered concerns over asset quality across lenders, Bandhan Bank is likely to escape a big impact. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd point out that the bank has less exposure in states most affected by the pandemic. For instance, the bank has only 5% of its branches in Maharashtra.

But that does not mean investors should not be watchful. The pandemic’s infection curve is rising across the country and regional lockdowns can spring up in any state. Notwithstanding the improvement in growth, loan book expansion is far lower than pre-pandemic levels for the bank. The bank had ended FY20 with a 60% jump in its loan portfolio.

A lot of this improvement in loan growth is also due to the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted long-term repo operations which allowed banks access to long term funds from the central bank. Another factor has also been off-balance sheet purchases of loan portfolios, mostly in the form of priority sector certificates.

The bank’s shares have outperformed the sector index in the past one month by a huge margin. While the Nifty Bank index lost 11%, shares of Bandhan Bank shed less than 1% during the period. Even so at a multiple of 2.6 times estimated book value for FY22 valuations do not appear steep, according to analysts.

