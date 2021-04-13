Bandhan Bank’s Q4 shows resilience but evolving second wave a risk

What’s more is that improvement in collections has kept up with the management’s guidance. Collection efficiency for micro finance loans was 95% while that of the non-micro loan book was higher at 98%. This should add to investor confidence. Higher collection efficiency also augurs well for asset quality. Even as the second wave of the pandemic has triggered concerns over asset quality across lenders, Bandhan Bank is likely to escape a big impact. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd point out that the bank has less exposure in states most affected by the pandemic. For instance, the bank has only 5% of its branches in Maharashtra.

