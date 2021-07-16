Bandhan Bank’s weak Q1 is a warning on microfinance

The second wave has been severe in rural areas more than urban centres unlike last year. Ergo, microfinance lenders have been hit hard this time around. Besides, it is clear that the bank bore the brunt of the second wave of the pandemic and uncertainty in eastern and north eastern states. West Bengal and Assam account for the lion’s share in Bandhan Bank’s balance sheet. In Assam, the effects of a local law that restricts borrowers from taking loans from more than one lender continued to have its effect. Both the states also witnessed disruption due to lockdowns in the wake of the second wave.