Markets
Bandhan Bank Q2 growth overshadowed by asset quality, management issues
Summary
- The key catalysts for Bandhan Bank stock would be a sustained improvement in asset quality along with clarity about longer tenure for the CEO
Bandhan Bank Ltd’s stock price reaction to its September quarter (Q2FY25) business update has been muted. Sure, business growth is impressive, but the Street might be worried about the smooth management transition.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more