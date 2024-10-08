Bandhan Bank Q2 growth overshadowed by asset quality, management issues

Though the deposit growth appears healthy, bulk deposits were up 58% year-on-year, whereas the relatively more stable retail deposits rose by 16%. According to the revised definition by RBI circular issued in June, bulk deposit is defined as a single deposit of more than ₹3 crore (earlier threshold was ₹2 crore). Bulk deposits are costlier as they earn higher interest rates and they are also more vulnerable to quick outflows. Notably, the bank’s retail deposits as a percentage of total deposits have now fallen from the peak of 78% in Q1FY23 to 68% as of Q2FY25.