Bandhan Bank shares up 3.5% post Q3 earnings but caution continues

"Although the repayment trends on the overall stress pool have improved since 2QFY22 and the management has guided for further improvement, the slippages in 3QFY22 were higher than expected. From a stockholder’s point of view, we think the bank needs to first deliver comfort on slippages before focusing on gradually lowering the high stress levels," analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Ltd said in a report on 23 January.