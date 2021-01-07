Bandhan Bank shows resilience but risks to growth remain

However, Assam and West Bengal are due for elections. Promises of loan waivers have begun, according to media reports. More than 40% of Bandhan Bank’s asset under management comes from these two states, according to analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Ltd. To be sure, the lender has fared well in previous political uncertainties, a sign that it can withstand once more. Ergo, a big impact on asset quality is not expected. “We expect LGDs to remain lower (v/s those of peers) given Bandhan’s strong market share and higher unique customer base," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.