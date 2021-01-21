Bandhan Bank shows rise in stress as Assam, pandemic scar loan book

India’s youngest lender Bandhan Bank showed the scars of a change in state rules and a challenging pandemic. Repayments from small borrowers floundered and stress on the balance sheet surged.

Bandhan Bank’s provisions trebled from the year ago period because the lender had to set aside ₹1000 crore specifically for pandemic-related stress in the December quarter. Additional stress on both asset quality and loan growth emanated from Assam where the government passed a new bill. With its operating profit being set aside almost entirely towards provisioning, the bank’s net profit dropped 13.5% from the year ago period. Analysts had estimated a net profit growth of about 10%.

In December, the Assam government passed the Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending) Bill that put a cap on the total outstanding loan for tea plantation workers that form 20% of micro finance borrowers in the state. A limit of ₹1,25,000 is applicable for other borrowers. Further not more than two lenders can lend to the same individual.

Further, given electoral polls there is a worry that loan waivers will begin to be contemplated which adversely affect credit culture. Indeed, Bandhan Bank saw its collection efficiency drop to 78% from 88% for the quarter, a direct impact from the bill. Although the bank is the biggest player in the state, Assam’s share in the total loan book of Bandhan Bank is around 11%, according to Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, managing director of the bank. The management assured that the stress is temporary but also said that collections may take at least a month to stabilise from the state. That leaves stress from other parts of the loan book. Here too the picture is not comfortable.

Adjusting for the judicial standstill on bad loan recognition, Bandhan Bank’s gross non-performing assets surged to form 7.2% of its loan book. The large provision specifically made towards the pandemic-related stress shows that the bank is not out of the woods yet. To be sure, the lender has not restructured any loan unlike other banks and has chosen to focus on collections. Overall collection efficiency stood at 90% by value as of December.

The silver lining in the lender’s December quarter performance was its strong loan growth and steady margins. The bank reported a 29% loan growth for the quarter and the management sounded optimistic for the coming quarter. This led to a healthy 34.5% growth in core interest income for the bank.

Shares of the bank tumbled over 4% on Thursday, indicating that investors have taken note of the rising stress in the book. Bandhan Bank’s growth trajectory was already priced in as the lender had released headline numbers on 7 January.

