Markets
Bank of Baroda’s balance sheet expands, but can investor interest pick up?
SummaryDespite a 14% growth in bulk deposits, retail deposits lagged at 9.7%. The upcoming FY25 results will reveal if advances translate to improved fee income.
Bank of Baroda’s business update for FY25 on balance sheet parameters largely epitomises the problems faced by the banking sector in terms of domestic deposit mobilisation even as growth of domestic advances remains strong.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more