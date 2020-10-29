Bank of Baroda heals from pandemic blow but yet to conquer stress

MUMBAI: Bank of Baroda’s September quarter performance showed that the lender has recovered swiftly from the blow of the pandemic but asset quality outlook remains unclear.

The public sector lender swung into profit and reported a net profit of ₹1,679 crore, beating street estimates by a mile wide. The beat on profit was largely because of a sharp sequential increase of 28% in the operating profit. The lender’s core interest income grew by 7% year-on-year, and together with stable net interest margin boosted the operating profit. Investors seem to have taken notice as the stock gained 1.8% after the release of the results.

A healthy 7% growth in domestic loan book led mainly by the retail book was also another upbeat operating metric. The management expects retail loan growth to remain robust even in the coming quarters. This is surprising given that the outlook on consumption demand is not sanguine. Indians are going slow on purchases of homes, cars and even discretionary given the stress on jobs and incomes. But the management seems to be confident in their retail loan book.

"We believe that despite having a reasonably aggressive strategy in retail, we are well placed," said Sanjiv Chadha, managing director of the bank in a media call. Chadha added that the bank only lends to borrowers with high credit scores.

To be sure, the lender indicated that demands for restructuring are minimal so far which indicates that stress isn’t as worse as was earlier anticipated. Indians don’t seem to need lenient terms on their loans. But note that borrowers have time until December to apply for restructuring. Ergo, investors would want to monitor the progress on this going ahead.

Notwithstanding an improved outlook on asset quality, Bank of Baroda is yet to have a firm grip on its future stress. Its bad loans as a proportion of loans is still 9.14%. In the absence of the forbearance from the Supreme Court standstill, bad loans would have been 9.33% of the loan book. Its watchlist is in excess of ₹13,000 crore, reflecting partly the stressed accounts once the moratorium benefit ended in August.

The lender is aware of this and that explains its heightened provisioning, not just in the September quarter but also in previous quarters. As of end September, the bank has ₹1,748 crore towards specific covid-19 related risks. It has also set aside ₹9,792 crore towards accounts wherein it took the forbearance due to an ongoing petition in the Supreme Court. Its provision coverage ratio is 85%, one of the highest in the industry. This means that Bank of Baroda has enough insurance against potential risks. Its relative weakness compared with private sector peers, has worked against its valuations though. The public sector lender’s stock has trailed the sector index and private sector peers so far this year.

