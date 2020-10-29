Bank of Baroda heals from pandemic blow but yet to conquer stress

The lender is aware of this and that explains its heightened provisioning, not just in the September quarter but also in previous quarters. As of end September, the bank has ₹1,748 crore towards specific covid-19 related risks. It has also set aside ₹9,792 crore towards accounts wherein it took the forbearance due to an ongoing petition in the Supreme Court. Its provision coverage ratio is 85%, one of the highest in the industry. This means that Bank of Baroda has enough insurance against potential risks. Its relative weakness compared with private sector peers, has worked against its valuations though. The public sector lender’s stock has trailed the sector index and private sector peers so far this year.