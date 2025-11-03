Bank of Baroda: Is the Street finally noticing the reasonable valuation, decent return on equity
Summary
Nuvama Institutional Equities projects return on equity for Bank of Baroda at 14% in FY26. This is comparable to or better than leading private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank that trade at a pricey, over two times.
Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) September quarter (Q2FY26) results were weak. Yet, its shares rose nearly 5% on Monday. This could be because the results exceeded analysts’ subdued expectations, leading to upgrades in earnings estimates by brokerages post Q2.
topics
