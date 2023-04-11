Bank of Baroda investors need to look beyond good Q4 biz update1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Investors are pleased about the bank’s March quarter (Q4FY23) business update, which indicated that the public sector lender is likely to end FY23 on a good note.
Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) rose by around 3% on Tuesday. Investors are pleased about the bank’s March quarter (Q4FY23) business update, which indicated that the public sector lender is likely to end FY23 on a good note.
