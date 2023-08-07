Bank of Baroda’s NIM slips in Q1; recovery crucial for stock
SummaryWhile the accretion of deposits was muted sequentially, the management expects to continue to mobilize on its deposits base.
Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB), reported its June quarter (Q1FY24) results on Saturday. As is the case with most large banks, BoB also saw a sequential decline in net interest margin (NIM), though the fall was sharper than most analysts’ estimates. In Q1, NIM was down 26 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.27%. This was mainly on account of lower yields on its loans and rising cost of funds. Understandably, the stock was down about 2% during the early trading hours on Monday, though it later recouped the loss considerably.