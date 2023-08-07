Bank of Baroda’s NIM slips in Q1; recovery crucial for stock

That said, since some portion of MCLR-linked loans is yet to be repriced, the management has maintained its NIM guidance for FY24 at 3.3%. While this bodes well with investors’ sentiment, analysts are cautious, trimming their margin estimates as it remains to be seen as to how much it can offset the increase in cost of funds. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, for one, are factoring an 8bps decline in NIM to 3.08%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}