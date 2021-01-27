Bank of Baroda’s Q3 shows resilience but growth is sometime away

The bank’s executive director S.L. Jain said that it holds excess provisions of ₹3500 crore over and above the regulatory mandate against defaults. Pandemic related stress, and unreported bad loans due to judicial standstill have all been provided for. To be sure, the bank expects fresh stress to emanate from retail and small business loans. Loans that came up for restructuring were ₹9501 crore or 1.39% of its book. But these were largely from companies and not retail. In other words, Bank of Baroda’s provisions could rise in the coming quarters. “We have seen a lot of corporate stress over the last three years. Anyone who is standing has a lot of resilience. Loans that have not been restructured post covid give us a fair amount of confidence on quality," said managing director and chief executive officer, Sanjiv Chadha in a call with the media. “But we do expect stress to come from retail and SME."

