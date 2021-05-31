Bank of Baroda’s Q4 mixed as outlook on asset quality remains uncertain

The lender’s unexpected net loss for March quarter against street expectations of a profit is, however, not the bad news that should worry investors. Net loss of Rs1,046 crore was largely due to migrating to a lower tax regime. In doing so, the bank had to set aside Rs3,837 crore as a one-time tax expense for assessing its deferred tax assets.

Beyond the loss, the bank showed signs of stress on growth although asset quality was mixed. Domestic loan growth at 4.9% reflected the weakness of the industry. Weak loan growth and the interest reversal due to Supreme Court mandating waiver of compound interest on all loans resulted in a hit to net interest income which shrank 5% on a sequential basis. The saving grace was a sharp 38% sequential growth in non-interest income, which was expected given that most lenders have seen traction in fee income.

Bank of Baroda’s loan growth was weakest to large companies and the share of corporate loans in overall book has come down. This may put pressure on margins in the coming quarters to some extent. As such net interest margin has narrowed despite the benefit from a sharp drop in deposit rates for the bank. Retail loans grew faster than the overall portfolio, powered by gold loans and unsecured personal loans. A sharp rise in unsecured portfolio does not augur well for asset quality in the coming quarters. The second wave has hit an already weakened repayment capacity of households. Although retail bad loans remain low, signs of stress are becoming visible off late. Stress may increase as the second wave has resulted in a rise in unemployment and pressure on wages yet again.

The lender’s headline asset quality metrics were not different from its peers. In fact, stress showed signs of reduction. Gross bad loans as a percentage of the total book reduced to 8.87% from 9.63% in the previous quarter. The bank also has a hefty provisioning coverage ratio of 85% that should comfort investors. That said, special mention accounts (SMA) or those loans that had repayment overdue more than a month remained elevated at around 4% of total loans. The bank’s upgrades and recoveries continued to remain lower than written off loans. This is expected to keep the pressure on profitability in the coming quarters. The management has indicated a strong pipeline for recoveries in FY22 but this largely hinges on the successful resolution of insolvency accounts.

The bank’s valuations seem to reflect these concerns. Shares trade at a discount to its estimated book value for FY22, despite gaining 9% since April.

