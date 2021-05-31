Bank of Baroda’s Q4 mixed as outlook on asset quality remains uncertain

Bank of Baroda’s loan growth was weakest to large companies and the share of corporate loans in overall book has come down. This may put pressure on margins in the coming quarters to some extent. As such net interest margin has narrowed despite the benefit from a sharp drop in deposit rates for the bank. Retail loans grew faster than the overall portfolio, powered by gold loans and unsecured personal loans. A sharp rise in unsecured portfolio does not augur well for asset quality in the coming quarters. The second wave has hit an already weakened repayment capacity of households. Although retail bad loans remain low, signs of stress are becoming visible off late. Stress may increase as the second wave has resulted in a rise in unemployment and pressure on wages yet again.

