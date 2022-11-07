Bank of Baroda's stellar Q2 drives re-rating; stock gains 10%

What's more, the management commentary was upbeat, which has given investors' confidence a further boost. In an earnings call with analysts, the bank's management said that it expects overall credit growth to be around 14-16% for FY23. According to Yes Securities Ltd, the bank's management stated that BoB would grow at the industry level, which itself translates to an enhancement of growth guidance. Further, the bank's focus remains on margin improvement and overall NIM is likely to be up by 10 basis points in FY23 versus FY22, added the management. One basis point is 0.01%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}