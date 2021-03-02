Bank of Baroda’s stress disclosure a warning sign amid bullish calls on banks

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities point out that data disclosure has been asymmetric among banks with wide differences. Headline asset quality metrics such as gross bad loan ratios have been distorted by judicial and regulatory forbearance. To be sure, banks have detailed their bad loans excluding the impact of the judicial forbearance. Even so, the true stress in the wake of the pandemic is still unclear. “The lack of data on the situation on the ground has made understanding of the recovery quite hard," the Kotak report said. "In our view, given the challenges on the ground and lack of credible information of the stress situation across all loan portfolios, it would be useful for lenders to give the SMA 0/1/2 along with 90+DPD (days past due) that is yet to be recognized."