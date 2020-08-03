MUMBAI: Bank of India’s first quarter metrics were a reflection of an improved balance sheet. In addition, optimistic commentary from the management cheered investors. The stock gained more than 2% on Monday in response to the quarterly numbers. The public sector lender’s net profit more than doubled to ₹844 crore for the June quarter. This is significant because the bank has been struggling to rebuild itself after it came out of regulatory quarantine in January last year.

The bank was put under prompt corrective action scheme in December 2017 after its capital position had weakened considerably.

The lender reported a 25% rise in its operating profit for the June quarter. It also reported a drop in its bad loan pile, a sign that its legacy problems are thawing slowly. The management said slippages going ahead would be contained irrespective of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the bank has provided against nearly all possible risks. The bank has a provision coverage ratio of 85% and has provided ₹1,035 crore specifically towards covid-19 risks.

But there are hidden dangers in the balance sheet despite the positive commentary.

Bank of India has reported the highest level of moratorium among banks that came out with their results so far. About 52% of its loan book is under moratorium. To be sure, the management has assured that a majority of these loans are strong in their credit profile and the risk of them turning bad is low. “The proportion of loans where three instalments have not been received is just 4%," said managing director Atanu Kumar Das in a virtual press meet.

Even so, the lender is in a tough spot compared with most of its private sector peers that have reported single digit moratorium levels.

Another factor has been the sharp increase in write-offs. The bank wrote off ₹3,505 crore during the quarter, which is double that of the previous quarter. Writing off a loan is the final stage wherein the potential recovery is at its minimum for the bank. Given the lockdown, upgrades and recoveries were a shadow of previous quarters.

Another risk is that a bulk of the bank’s bad loan resolutions depend on insolvency cases getting concluded quickly. While the insolvency and bankruptcy code has been suspended for a year, existing cases in courts are running their course. Even so, recovery and the pace of it is a big uncertainty.

It is clear that the bank needs to shore up its capital and not just provisions. And here, the government’s role is crucial.

