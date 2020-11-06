Bank of India’s Q2 metrics show mend from pandemic

An unlocked economy is leading to improved operating performance for public sector banks and has even resulted in pockets of improvement on asset quality.

Public-sector lender Bank of India reported a healthy 26% growth in its operating profit on the back of a 21% boost in non-interest income and a modest 6% growth in core interest income.

Loan growth was 12.75%, in line with peers such as Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank. Of course, being a public sector lender meant that deposits were easy to come by despite. Deposits grew by a fast 22% for the lender led by mostly term deposits.

But the true mettle of a bank is in the quality of its assets. Public sector lenders have failed here in the past and Bank of India is no exception. But things seem to be turning around for the better at least in some areas.

For one, the bank’s provisioning coverage ratio is a whopping 88% which shows that it is more than insured against future risks. Bank of India also holds ₹1,032 crore specifically towards covid-19 stress. It raised provisioning in the September quarter too. The management said the need for provisioning would reduce hereon. Another positive is that the bank does not expect large scale restructuring. Of its total loan book of ₹4.07 trillion, around ₹24000 crore worth of loans are eligible for restructuring, the lender said. So far, it has received about 500 requests for lenient loan terms aggregating to around ₹5200 crore.

That said, nearly 17% of the lender’s loan book is exposed to micro, small and medium enterprises which are the most vulnerable segment in the current pandemic. In fact, even in the September quarter the bank has lent more to small businesses than to any other segment. The management seemed sanguine over the prospects of small businesses and therefore on the asset quality as well. “I believe many of them (MSME) have started coming back in terms of loan demand. SME capacity utilisation has recovered to 60-65% from say 20-25% in April," said A.K Das, managing director at the bank in a media interaction.

What’s more is that the lender is targeting to reduce its bad loan stock by ₹12,000 crore in FY21. In the first half, the lender has chipped away ₹4,429 crore from the bad loan pile.

A steady fall in its bad loans would mean more recoveries and therefore more profit. That said, the pandemic’s impact is yet to fully manifest and risks to asset quality still remain. The lender’s stock rose 3%, a sign that investors appreciated the improved operating metrics.

