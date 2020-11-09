Bank of India’s Sep quarter metrics show mend from pandemic

The unlocked economy is leading to improved operating performance for public sector banks and has even resulted in pockets of improvement on asset quality.

Public sector lender Bank of India reported healthy 26% year-on-year growth in its operating profit on the back of a 21% increase in non-interest income and modest 6% year-on-year growth in core interest income.

Loan growth was 12.75%, in line with other peers such as Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank. Being a public sector lender meant that deposits were easy to come by and this grew 22% for the lender, led mostly by term deposits.

However, the true mettle of a bank is in the quality of its assets. Public sector lenders have failed here in the past and Bank of India has been no exception. The situation, nevertheless, seems to be turning around for the better at least in some areas.

The bank’s provisioning coverage ratio is a whopping 88%, which shows that it is more than insured against future risks. Bank of India also holds ₹1,032 crore specifically towards covid-19 stress.

It increased provisioning in the September quarter too. The management said that the need for provisioning will reduce from here on.

Another positive is that the bank does not expect large scale restructuring. Of its total loan book of ₹4.07 trillion, loans of around ₹24,000 crore are eligible for restructuring, the lender said. So far, it has received about 500 requests for lenient loan terms aggregating to around ₹5,200 crore.

That said, nearly 17% of the lender’s loan book is exposed to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have been the most vulnerable segment during the covid-19 pandemic. Even in the September quarter, the bank has lent more to small businesses than to any other segment.

The bank’s management seemed sanguine over the prospects of small businesses and, therefore, on the asset quality as well.

“I believe many of them (MSMEs) have started coming back in terms of loan demand. SME (small and mid-size enterprises) capacity utilization has recovered to 60-65% from 20-25% in April," A.K. Das, managing director and chief executive officer at Bank of India, said at a media interaction.

What’s more is that the lender is targeting a reduction of its bad loan stock by ₹12,000 crore in FY21. In the first half, the lender has chipped away ₹4,429 crore from the bad loan pile.

A steady fall in its bad loans would mean more recoveries and, therefore, more profit. That said, the pandemic’s impact is yet to fully manifest and the risks to asset quality remain. The lender’s stock rose 3%, a sign that investors have appreciated the improved operating metrics.

