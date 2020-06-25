Bank of India shows all the stress that covid-19 can bring

Public sector lender Bank of India reported a large net loss of ₹3,571 crore for the March quarter. But this hardly mattered given that most of its peers too have shown a loss.

Also, the loss was mainly due to an eight-fold jump in provisioning for bad loans, and also for risks arising out of the lockdown due to of the covid-19 pandemic. The lender is not an outlier in this case.

Ergo, the reason behind the stock’s more than 9% fall on Thursday is not just the net loss or the provisioning.

There are a number of factors that raise red flags in the case of Bank of India.

Net interest income, which is a bank’s core business, showed a 6.2% drop from the year ago period. Loan growth of 7.5% was better than expected, but details show that the portfolio is not healthy. While retail loans grew by 7.7%, the corporate loan book grew faster at 10%. Within the corporate book, loans to real estate grew at the fastest pace of 22%. Most other segments contracted from a year ago, while infrastructure and textiles grew marginally.

The real estate portfolio includes loans to commercial real estate, developers and housing finance companies. This sector has been under stress for several years and the pandemic has increased pressure further on developers. The collapse of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd has shaken the confidence in housing finance companies as well. The bank is exposed to considerable risks here.

Another source of risk is its restructured loans portfolio. The bank has recast loans to micro, small and medium enterprises worth ₹2555 crore, taking the benefit of forbearance.

That is not all. Bank of India saw incremental bad loans from its retail portfolio rise during the quarter. About 3% of its retail portfolio is bad, which is higher than most peers. According to the bank’s management, the stress is from loans given to self-employed individuals. Add the fact that 62% of its retail customers have availed moratorium, the outlook on asset quality is unclear.

The bank’s management believes that asset quality pressures could be contained and the provisions are enough. Sure, the bank’s provision coverage ratio is an impressive 83.7%.

In a virtual press meet with the media on Thursday, the bank said that it has extended emergency loans to many businesses to tide over the pandemic’s problems.

Bank of India is targeting to swing back to being profitable as early as the current quarter. For that to happen, the stress on the bank’s books needs to reduce. The next three months are critical in terms of how loans under moratorium perform. Investors would do well to keep a watch on these metrics until then.

