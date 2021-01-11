Bank shares’ rally needs a disclosure boost in Dec quarter results

Shares of India’s banks have made the most of the recent equity market rally that is riding on global liquidity and vaccine enthusiasm. While cyclical stocks such as financials tend to reflect potential recovery first, Indian banks may not be able to justify their share price gains much longer.

That said, disclosing a truer picture of asset quality in the December quarter performance is sure to win banks brownie points with investors.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

One of the key outcomes investors were hoping for in the December quarter results was a better understanding of asset quality. This is now unlikely given that the standstill on asset recognition still holds. With the Supreme Court reserving its judgement on the compound interest issue, banks cannot yet call out loan defaults. Analysts warn that this is building up a bad loan inventory on banks’ books, waiting to break out. “With NPL (non-performing loans) recognition on hold for the past few quarters, we believe that this would be at elevated levels across lenders once the regulators allow them to recognize those," Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd said in a note.

View Full Image Masked stress

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd believe that truer bad loan ratios would emerge only in FY22. For the December quarter, though, investors would have to contend with balance sheets considerably supported with forbearance.

Since loan growth has recovered for private sector banks, bad loan ratios may see a drop for them and even for some public sector banks. What is hidden in headline numbers, analysts hope, will be revealed in other bank metrics. One of them is a pro forma bad loan pile, excluding the court’s standstill, and the other is the restructured loan pile. Select banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and others had declared bad loan ratios adjusted, assuming no standstill but many other lenders had not done so. Another important metric would be the extent of loan restructuring. With the conclusion of the moratorium in August, banks were allowed to give one-time restructuring to borrowers to alleviate stress. Overall, the restructured loan book is likely to be in the low single digits, if management commentary is to be believed.

Both these numbers are not mandated by the regulator to be disclosed but making them public helps lenders manage investor expectations. Analysts warn that even this restructuring pile may not show the actual weakness. “Optics matters, especially for those with medium term capital raise aspirations. This means that for the sector as a whole, asset quality headlines in the quarter will be benign," Edelweiss analysts wrote in a note.

Notwithstanding the improved loan growth recovery, analysts do not expect a sharp increase in profitability yet. Core income growth may continue to be benign and margins are unlikely to see a sharp uptick given the pressure on lending rates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via