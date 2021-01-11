Bank shares’ rally needs a disclosure boost in Dec quarter results

Since loan growth has recovered for private sector banks, bad loan ratios may see a drop for them and even for some public sector banks. What is hidden in headline numbers, analysts hope, will be revealed in other bank metrics. One of them is a pro forma bad loan pile, excluding the court’s standstill, and the other is the restructured loan pile. Select banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and others had declared bad loan ratios adjusted, assuming no standstill but many other lenders had not done so. Another important metric would be the extent of loan restructuring. With the conclusion of the moratorium in August, banks were allowed to give one-time restructuring to borrowers to alleviate stress. Overall, the restructured loan book is likely to be in the low single digits, if management commentary is to be believed.