The Q4 results of banks are set to bring cheer to the sector

Analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd expect large banks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and State Bank of India (SBI) to report improvement in underlying business conditions. “Their lower cost of funds will continue to be an important factor in chasing growth and market share gains," they said in a 11 April note. In the case of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI, loan growth is likely to be driven by all segments, said the foreign brokerage.