Banks are no longer winning as financiers of the Indian economy

In contrast, companies have raised a total of ₹1.8 trillion from the bond market, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Fundraising from the equity market has aggregated to nearly ₹1 trillion by August. Foreign direct investment has been growing every month and external commercial borrowings have stayed strong. The upshot is that the share of non-bank resources will remain high even in the current financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}