India’s lenders are gearing up to get hold of the growth opportunity that the festive season brings at a time when the pandemic has eroded consumer sentiment. For this, lenders are back to hawking credit cards and unsecured personal loans, two segments that have helped shore up loan disbursements most times.

At the forefront is the most valuable lender, HDFC Bank Ltd, having got unshackled from the regulator on the credit card front. The bank, on Monday, detailed its strategy to get back the lost market share in the credit card business. While the ban on new digital launches remains, HDFC Bank is partnering with fintech companies in the meantime to accelerate its credit card reach. It hopes to issue 300,000 credit cards every month.

Close rival ICICI Bank, too, has begun pushing loans on its mobile app under the festival banner. Others, too, may follow suit with their own offers.

View Full Image Waiting for festive binge

Credit offtake has been lacklustre so far, showing year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 6% as of July. The fact that this too comes at a low base given the effect of the covid lockdown last year indicates the lack of disbursements is acute. Indeed, analysts said the banking sector’s credit growth may get the much-needed fillip during the festivals. What supports this hope is the improving narrative on economic recovery of late.

Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Pvt. Ltd said the recovery from the second covid wave has been swift, citing the rebound in their proprietary activity index that crossed pre-pandemic levels earlier this month.

Even though lenders seem enthused on the festive season opportunities, investors are hardly excited about the prospects ahead. The Nifty Bank index has continued to underperform the broad market. Over the past one month, the sectoral index has remained flat as against the 4.2% rise the Nifty chalked up. The underwhelming performance on growth by large lenders hasn’t helped the cause of the index either. The top five largest lenders saw their y-o-y core interest income growth decelerate to a mere 2% for the June quarter owing to tepid credit growth. Another factor is the worry over the rising stress in the retail book. By and large, retail loans have been the biggest source of increase in bad loans during the June quarter for most lenders.

Within retail, too, increased stress has been in the vehicle and unsecured loan segments. SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd, the cards subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), has witnessed a spike in stress even though the growth in its card spends has decelerated.

In essence, going after retail credit amid an uncertain outlook on household income and consumption could pose risks to lenders. Banks, however, have assured that underwriting standards won’t be compromised.

“We do not envisage the need to loosen up our credit (standards). Our approach to every customer will continue to be prudent as we have always been," said Parag Rao, group head of payments, consumer finance, digital banking and IT, HDFC Bank, in a media conference call on Monday. The bank is the largest credit card issuer.

With the restrictions that followed the second wave getting lifted and economic activity back on track, it isn’t a stretch to expect Indians to increase consumption, even those through borrowings. That said, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Amid the threat of another wave and depressed consumer sentiment, lenders will be tested on how they navigate stress even as they try to lure more borrowers.

