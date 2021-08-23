Lenders line up festive plans but investors are sulking

Even though lenders seem enthused on the festive season opportunities, investors are hardly excited about the prospects ahead. The Nifty Bank index has continued to underperform the broad market. Over the past one month, the sectoral index has remained flat as against the 4.2% rise the Nifty chalked up. The underwhelming performance on growth by large lenders hasn’t helped the cause of the index either. The top five largest lenders saw their y-o-y core interest income growth decelerate to a mere 2% for the June quarter owing to tepid credit growth. Another factor is the worry over the rising stress in the retail book. By and large, retail loans have been the biggest source of increase in bad loans during the June quarter for most lenders.