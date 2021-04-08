Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Banks have no forbearance raft if a second wave of bad loan comes

Banks have no forbearance raft if a second wave of bad loan comes

Premium
Photo: AP
3 min read . 11:08 PM IST Aparna Iyer

  • There has been a big jump in overdue loans after the expiry of the moratorium relief
  • For now, every default by a bank will add to its headline gross bad loan number

The odds of a sharp rise in fresh bad loans for India’s banks have increased with regional lockdowns in several states in response to the second wave of covid-19 infections. However, this time around, lenders won’t have the cover of forbearance as the judicial standstill on asset recognition has been removed.

What’s more is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not keen on giving another bout of moratorium relief to borrowers. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday sounded non-committal when asked about the moratorium in a virtual media interaction. “Moratorium is a standard operating tool," he said adding that the situation may require more unconventional measures.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.