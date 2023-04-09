Banks set for another robust qtr

So far, so good. But, in FY24, NIMs are poised to compress. Banks are said to have been using the excess liquidity in the system to fund credit demand. However, with internal liquidity almost used up, the competition for deposits gets intense. To garner more deposits, banks would have to raise deposit rates. In effect, NIMs would come under pressure. Against this backdrop, analysts reckon NIMs have likely peaked in Q4. “Margins are expected to remain largely flattish on a sequential basis for most banks. However, margin contraction will be visible FY24 onwards," said Dnyanada Vaidya, research analyst, Axis Securities.