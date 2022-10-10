Q2 results bode well for banks

The transmission of repo rate hikes has to be done for both loans and deposits. So far, lending rates have risen at a faster pace than deposit rates, giving banks a higher spread. It will help banks’ NIMs in Q2. However, with declining systemic liquidity and robust credit growth, garnering deposits will be important to fund the loan growth. So, to woo customers, deposit rates will have to be raised. “As we enter a seasonally strong 2H along with a steady demand environment, we could see the race for deposits getting hotter which in turn should result in upward revision in deposit rates," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. This means an increase in the cost of deposits could exert some pressure on medium-term NIMs. So, management commentaries on this will be keenly watched when Q2 results are out.