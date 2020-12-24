Banks must look at NBFCs to know real retail loan stress

Banks need to only look at their non-bank peers to see the impact covid-19 has had on retail creditworthiness and demand for credit. A report by credit bureau Cibil TransUnion shows that stress among retail customers has increased. The most important metric is the delinquency rates. Lenders have so far continued to have a sanguine outlook on retail credit’s worthiness. Indeed, historically retail borrowers have had a superior repayment track record. But the pandemic is an unprecedented shock and historic behaviour may not give answers. Cibil’s report highlights the difference between NBFCs and banks here too.