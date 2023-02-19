Banks: once bitten, twice shy

Going by the disclosures made by banks, the exposure is minimal and pertains to operational assets. So, analysts do not see any immediate default risk. That said, it is a wait-and-watch on how the situation at the Adani group further unfolds. But as they say, once bitten, twice shy. “However, the narrative is quite strong, hard to overlook, and importantly, it refreshes the painful corporate non-performing loans cycle that we have just completed," said the Kotak report.So far in CY23, the Nifty Bank index is down 4.3%, with the Nifty PSU Bank index taking a deeper knock of nearly 12%. A sharp near-term re-rating for the sector looks unlikely. “For tier-1 private banks, we don’t see a meaningful scope for a further re-rating because return on equity and return on assets are likely to remain stable at current levels," said Dnyanada Vaidya, research analyst at Axis Securities Ltd.