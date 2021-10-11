Banks to get comfort on growth, bad loans in Q2

At the aggregate level, both public sector banks and their private sector peers may report a jump in net profit as the need to make high provisions would have come down. Coupled with the recovery from the Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) account, lenders would find earnings getting a big boost. Analysts expect a decent sequential improvement in almost all indicators from loan growth to gross bad loan ratios. Comparison with the year-ago period would show a better metric given the base effect. “For banks we cover, we see a rebound in profit (up 20% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter) with a combination of pick-up in core income and moderation in credit costs. We see NII (net interest income) growing by 7% y-o-y and 3% q-o-q and, more importantly, fees rising by 17% y-o-y and 9% q-o-q, reflecting normalization in lending and cross-selling businesses," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.