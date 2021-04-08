MUMBAI: Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd rose 20% for the second day in a row on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange. The stock was locked in the upper circuit at Rs705.35 apiece. The company's IPO (initial public offering) closed March end and shares listed on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at a 2% discount in opening trades.

But they have rallied since. This is surprising, to say the least, considering that analysts were expecting the shares to have a weak listing owing to the second covid wave. Compared to its issue price of Rs500, the stock is trading at a 41% premium.

The bulk deals data released on the listing day showed that UTI Mutual Fund through its UTI- Flexi Cap Fund acquired 2,50,942 equity shares in the company for a price of Rs579.62 per share. But investors shouldn't get carried away by one domestic Institutional investor picking up shares in the company. It should be noted that another large investor, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 4,01,815 equity shares in the company at ₹545.15 per share.

A technical reason for the sharp movement in the share price could be because of short sellers getting trapped at the upper end of the lower circuit. A similar trend was seen during the listing of Burger King shares.

Nonetheless, investors should remain focused on fundamentals, say analysts. The steep surge in price of Barbeque Nation stock comes in the backdrop of the second covid wave in the country. It should be noted that Barbeque Nation gets the majority of its revenues from in-house dining, which accounted for 85% of revenues at last count.

In-house dining has currently been disallowed in the new restrictions imposed by the state of Maharashtra, a key market for the company. In comparison, Burger King or McDonald's which is run by Westlife Development Ltd in western India and South India, get relatively higher revenues from takeaways.

"50% of Westlife Development's sales come from convenience channels (delivery, drive-thru, and on-the-go). We estimate the restrictions in Maharashtra to impact FY22E sales by 1.1–1.8%. We cut our FY22E sales estimates by 1.5% which leads to a ~12% cut in our PAT estimates for the year," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note to clients on Westlife.

Westlife shares are down 7.5% this month.

This makes the rally in Barbeque Nation even more surprising.

On the positive side, after raising funds via pre-IPO placement and IPO, Barbeque Nation now has a better liquidity cushion than before. A few months before the IPO, it faced a liquidity squeeze, forcing it to raise survival capital at just Rs252 per share. Still, the surge in Barbeque Nation stock suggests that investors are overlooking the risks to the company's revenues and profits.

