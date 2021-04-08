Barbeque Nation share price defies risks from second Covid wave

The bulk deals data released on the listing day showed that UTI Mutual Fund through its UTI- Flexi Cap Fund acquired 2,50,942 equity shares in the company for a price of Rs579.62 per share. But investors shouldn't get carried away by one domestic Institutional investor picking up shares in the company. It should be noted that another large investor, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 4,01,815 equity shares in the company at ₹545.15 per share.

