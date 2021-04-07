Barbeque Nation shares rise 20%; spring a surprise post listing

For casual dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation in particular, the recent restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government on dining out, is likely to impact it's revenues and profits. Even though the state government has allowed home delivery of food, it is unlikely to provide much relief to the company. According to the company's management, most of its revenues come from in-house dining and the take-away business contributes around 15% to its revenues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}