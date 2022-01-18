Base metal shine to aid the non-ferrous sector

Nalco, in turn, may benefit from firm alumina prices. It is among the lowest cost bauxite and alumina producers globally and a major exporter of alumina and aluminium. While Vedanta Ltd’s earnings depend on segments such as crude oil, iron-ore, steel and power, the company stands to benefit from the rise in aluminium and zinc prices. The zinc market is also expected to remain in deficit after a few European smelters decided to cut output in October. Favourable demand and firm realization outlook helps Hindustan Zinc Ltd.